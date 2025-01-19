Here and Now 1/19/25: Revisiting guest authors from our archives | Special Edition

On this special edition of Here and Now, interviews with some of the guest authors from our archives.

On this special edition of Here and Now, interviews with some of the guest authors from our archives.

On this special edition of Here and Now, interviews with some of the guest authors from our archives.

On this special edition of Here and Now, interviews with some of the guest authors from our archives.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this special edition of Here and Now, we revisit some of the guest authors from our archives.

"Race Rules: What Your Black Friend Won't Tell You" is an eye-opening manual for white people on racist and offensive behaviors. We sit down with the author to discuss.

Plus, marking the centennial of the late, great Shirley Chisholm. Meet the curator of an exhibit exploring Chisholm's lasting impact on American politics.

Also ahead: Turning great ideas into marketable products. "The Inventress" shares her new guide to inventing the right way.

And "From Bitter to Better," we'll introduce you to the author inspiring women of color to face life's challenges head-on.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HERE AND NOW PODCAST

WATCH Here and Now on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS