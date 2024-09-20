Community leader honored for efforts to fight food insecurity in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- With September marking Hunger Action Month, one community leader in Paterson, New Jersey received recognition for his efforts in the fight against food insecurity.

Deacon Wille Davis was honored on Tuesday by the city in an event for significant contributions to providing residents with access to fresh, nutritious food.

Davis is part of the Green Acre Community Garden, a group founded in 2015, with its mission being growing culturally relevant food for the local community.

"This is not about me," said Davis. "It's about our neighborhood our kids. The future is what we're working towards for the kids to have something greater."

Every Saturday, Davis distributes produce to families and local owned businesses at the garden on 12th Ave and Rosa Parks Blvd.

"He's a father to many, and that's what we need," added community activist Doug Golden.

Under Davis' leadership, Green Acre has been transformed from an underutilized lot to a green space producing life-giving food.

"Drug deals taking place in daylight," said Paterson Mayor Andrew Sayegh. "And now people have access to fresh fruit healthy foods, having access to this."

The organization's farm stands, garden tours, educational programming, and seasonal events have also allowed residents to connect with nature and build community.

