Chad Irish had already been charged with concealment of a corpse

Career criminal charged with murder after woman's body found in sleeping bag in Kips Bay

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- A suspect with a lengthy criminal record is waiting for his arraignment after he was accused of killing a woman whose body was found inside a sleeping bag in New York City.

Chad Irish, 55, was already in police custody for the alleged concealment of a corpse, has been charged with the murder of 31-year-old Yazmeen Williams.

Williams was found inside a sleeping bag in Kips Bay last week.

Irish has been charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon and loaded firearm in the second degree, and concealment of a human corpse.

Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson asked him about the murder as he was brought out from the 13th Precinct on Wednesday evening, but he says he didn't do it.

Chad Irish has been charged with murder in case of woman's remains found in Kips Bay. He was led out of the police precinct on Wednesday.

The charges come after Williams' was found dead on Friday in front of 207 East 27th St. Irish was taken into custody on Monday, but it wasn't until Wednesday that he was charged with the 31-year-old's murder.

New video shows more of the tense moments when the Kips Bay community, shocked by the murder of one of their own, unleashes its wrath on Irish as police take him into custody.

Police identified him as a person of interest after a security video showed Irish, who is able to walk but often uses a motorized wheelchair, dragging, what appears to be the same sleeping bag that Williams' body was found in, down East 27th Street. Williams' body was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

"It's the worst thing I've ever seen in my life," Antowne Frazier said.

Frazier grew up at the Straus Houses where Irish also lives. Three days after police discovered Williams' body, Frazier confronted Irish in a nearby park.

"I said, 'what did you do with that young girl?' He said he 'didn't do nothing to that young girl, I just brought some laundry down that was stinking in my house to drop it off,'" Frazier said.

Irish insisted that him having anything to do with the murder was a rumor, but Frazier wasn't buying it.

"I told him, I said, 'you are a dead man, you shouldn't be around here.' He said, 'next time you see me, you should be worried about me,' and that's when he brandished a gun," Frazier said.

Irish left, but a few hours later returned, and Frazier says he flashed the gun again. He called 911 as Irish made his way back to the apartment building and got into the elevator.

"Nobody wanted to be too much in front of the elevator because he might shoot," Frazier said.

Police did catch up with Irish, and Frazier was right there.

"He looked like he had seen a ghost," Frazier said.

What followed was a chaotic exchange that was caught on video.

For Frazier, this all hits close to home.

"I lost a sister to the streets too... left on the street to die," he said.

Irish is a so-called career criminal with 21 prior arrests. His record goes back to the 1980s and he was in and out of state prison.

