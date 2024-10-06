Manhattan community still holding out hope 1 year after October 7 terror attack on Israel

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The toll of the nearly year-long war in the Middle East is on full display. On Saturday, there were clashing demonstrations from protesters on both sides in Times Square.

For a community on the Upper West Side, there is only one emotion - hope. Hope that the hostages still held by Hamas will be returned home. Hope for an end to the war - and hope for peace.

Every week for the past year, people have filled seats at the Jewish Community Center on the Upper West Side of Manhattan - trying to hold on to that hope every day.

The date will forever live in infamy as the impact of an act of terror in Israel was very much ongoing.

The remaining hostages - taken from Israel by Hamas have been held captive in Gaza ever since. The one-year mark serves as a dark reminder.

"A year of tremendous anguish, a year of fear, a year of feeling displaced in many ways," said Rabbi Joanna Samuels.

A year of anger that continues on both sides - clashed in Times Square Saturday - those in support of Israel, and those in support of Palestinians in Gaza who have suffered the wrath of Israel's response - a reminder of the toll of war.

A temporary ceasefire deal in November provided a glimmer of hope, freeing more than 100 hostages. Since then, outside of some rescues, significant progress has largely stalled, and so song and prayer continued to fill the building.

Peter Rabinowitz wears jewelry given to him by his friend who survived the October 7 attack - including a Hamsa bag.

"It's a sign of the amazing resilience of the people who lived along the border - a sign of the hope that there will be better days ahead," Rabinowitz said.

ALSO READ | NYPD to maintain visible presence amid Iranian missile attack on Israel

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.