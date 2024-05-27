Summer blockbuster season kicks off Memorial Day Weekend

Joelle Garguilo has more on some of the summer movies to look out for.

Joelle Garguilo has more on some of the summer movies to look out for.

Joelle Garguilo has more on some of the summer movies to look out for.

Joelle Garguilo has more on some of the summer movies to look out for.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Memorial Day weekend is not only the unofficial start of summer but also marks the start of the summer blockbuster season.

What's in theaters and what do we have to look forward to?

Buckle up and let the blockbusters begin as summer is seating in cinemas.

It's time for prequels, lots of sequels, reboots, and family-friendly films.

Typically, summer releases account for about 40% of the annual domestic box office. Memorial Day Weekend will give it a nice boost with "Furiosa" luring audiences to theaters.

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" tells the origin story of one of the franchise's most iconic figures.

It's a tale of survival and revenge, one the box office is sure to love.

The action-packed prequel will see some competition from a lasagna-loving, Monday-hating cat as Chris Pratt offers up something for the family with "Garfield."

Meanwhile, still taking a swing at ticket sales, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" set 300 years following the reboot trilogy, the sci-fi franchise finds humans living in the shadows.

Also in theaters, is John Krasinski's family-friendly film "IF," as well as Ryan Gosling's "Fall Guy."

There's even more to look forward to, like the animated world of "Inside Out 2," and the highly anticipated "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Summertime at the box office is heating up!

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.