49-year-old man accused of setting subway rider on fire in Manhattan held on bail

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Bail has been set on Monday for the man accused of setting a subway rider on fire.

Nile Taylor appeared in criminal court Monday morning where he was held on $250,000 cash bail in two similar incidents in the subway system.

The 49-year-old Taylor was on a southbound No. 1 subway train Saturday afternoon when he lit a can of alcohol on fire and threw it, officials said.

Petrit Alijaj, 23, was hit and suffered burns all over his body.

Aljaj spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News and said he is traumatized, and that the only place he's ever seen anything like this is in the movies.

"I was on the train and a maniac put fire on my body, and he left the train," Alijaj said.

Taylor then reportedly stole a woman's iPhone that she dropped, which police used to track and arrest him.

In a similar incident on Feb. 5, he chased three men in the 28 St station and threw a lit container at them on the southbound No. 1 platform. it fell to the floor, the victims were not struck.

Taylor has two prior felony convictions, for forgery and criminal possession of a firearm, and he was sentenced to one year in state prison.

He returns to court May 31.

