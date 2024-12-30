16-year-old boy attacked by group, stabbed multiple times in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Brooklyn.
Police say he was stabbed at least five times in the chest and abdomen -- possibly with a screwdriver.
Officials recovered the weapon near the scene and will determine if it was used to assault the victim.
It happened near Rochester Avenue and Carroll Street in the Crown Heights section just before 7 p.m. Sunday.
The victim was apparently attacked by a group of teens who fled the park on foot.
The 16-year-old was taken to nearby Kings County Hospital.
No arrests have been made.
