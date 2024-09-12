NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban to step down amid FBI probe

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban is stepping down amid ongoing FBI probes into the Adams administration.

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban is stepping down amid ongoing FBI probes into the Adams administration.

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban is stepping down amid ongoing FBI probes into the Adams administration.

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban is stepping down amid ongoing FBI probes into the Adams administration.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban is stepping down amid ongoing FBI probes into the Adams administration, multiple sources told ABC News.

A formal resignation announcement is expected before the end of the day Thursday.

The resignation follows the seizure of Caban's phones and the devices of other senior police leaders by federal investigators.

Word of the resignation came in a letter from Caban's attorney to City Hall.

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to speak at noon.

This breaking story will be updated.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.