NYPD, law enforcement officials warn corporate executives to be vigilant in aftermath of CEO murder

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- In the aftermath of the UnitedHealth CEO murder last week, the NYPD and law enforcement want corporate executives to be extra vigilant.

They fear last week's public execution of Brian Thompson could inspire other extremists, like Luigi Mangione. Other health-related companies are now facing the wrath of hate and violence, which has made the risks to executives undeniable.

And the NYPD's Intelligence Bureau is sounding the alarm.

"We, of course, have been on the phone with all of our partners here in the city to make sure everybody is doing what they can to protect everybody that needs protecting," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Weiner.

The warning is based on an analysis of Mangione's writings, harshly critical of the healthcare industry, in which he claims, "Frankly these parasites simply had it coming." Counterterrorism officials fear it could be interpreted by some as Mangione's call to action.

Outside the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, posters were discovered praising Thompson's murder with a red "X" across his portrait while singling-out another executive. A similar poster on Broadway had been ripped down.

The source of the posters was not identified.

"Business leaders all take very personally what happened to Brian Thompson, because here was a guy who was doing his job," added Partnership for New York City's Kathryn Wylde. "And, in a sense, it could have been any of them because there is vitriol in social media, across-the-board, about corporate America."

Wylde acknowledged executives are stepping up their personal security, while also developing plans to strengthen ties to their communities.

"You look at social media, at the posters on the street, and you have to say this is not a one-person problem," she said. "This is a societal issue that we better figure out how to deal with."

Mangione was charged with Thompson's murder and has challenged his extradition to New York City by authorities.

Lucy Yang has a detailed report on the events leading up to Mangione's arrest on Monday.

