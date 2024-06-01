Pro-Palestinian demonstrators enter Brooklyn Museum; damage reported inside

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A group of pro-Palestinian protesters made their way inside the Brooklyn Museum on Friday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. the group of demonstrators came up Eastern Parkway and began protesting outside the plaza as well as inside the building, damaging existing and newly installed artwork on the plaza.

According to a statement from the museum, protesters were blocking entrances and were unfurling banners both inside and outside the building. Members of the museum's public safety staff were also physically and verbally harassed.

The museum made the decision to close early so visitors could vacate peacefully.

Police did not say how many arrests were made.

Also on Friday, a new encampment was set up at Columbia University.

A university spokesperson released a statement saying,

"We are aware of the encampment erected this evening and are monitoring the situation. We remain committed to hosting a successful weekend for our alumni."

This comes as the NYPD is having extra security measures in place at Sunday's Israel Day on Fifth Parade in Manhattan.

While there are no credible threats, spectators should expect a level that is similar to what is seen during New Year's Eve in Times Square.

