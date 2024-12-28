Woman dead, 2 others hurt after collision sends taxi careening onto Queens sidewalk

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens -- A pedestrian was killed and two others were hurt after a taxi careened down a sidewalk in Queens, police said.
The crash happened near 115th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in South Ozone Park around 3 a.m. Saturday.
Officials say the yellow taxi and another car collided near the intersection. The crash sent the cab onto the sidewalk, where the driver struck three people, including a 51-year-old woman who was killed.
Two men were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
No arrests have been made.
