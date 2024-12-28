24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Woman dead, 2 others hurt after collision sends taxi careening onto Queens sidewalk

ByEyewitness News
Saturday, December 28, 2024 3:01PM
1 dead, 2 others hurt after collision sends taxi onto sidewalk in Queens
A taxi collision in Queens has left 1 person dead.

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens -- A pedestrian was killed and two others were hurt after a taxi careened down a sidewalk in Queens, police said.

The crash happened near 115th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in South Ozone Park around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the yellow taxi and another car collided near the intersection. The crash sent the cab onto the sidewalk, where the driver struck three people, including a 51-year-old woman who was killed.

Two men were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

