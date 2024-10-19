Rev. Al Sharpton to hold prayer service for 4-year-old starved to death

Vigil and prayer service to be held for 4-year-old who died from malnourishment.

Rev. Al Sharpton to hold prayer service for child starved to death Vigil and prayer service to be held for 4-year-old who died from malnourishment.

Rev. Al Sharpton to hold prayer service for child starved to death Vigil and prayer service to be held for 4-year-old who died from malnourishment.

Rev. Al Sharpton to hold prayer service for child starved to death Vigil and prayer service to be held for 4-year-old who died from malnourishment.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Rev. Al Sharpton and his National Action Network are set to hold a prayer service for members of the Harlem community after the death of a 4-year-old earlier this week.

Jahmeik Modlin was starved to death allegedly by his own parents in an apartment building steps from people who could have helped.

Police arrested his mother, Nytavia Ragsdale and his father, Laron Modlin, who prosecutors say had a fridge stocked with food turned toward a wall so Jahmeik and his three siblings could not eat.

The mother called 911 on Sunday night when the boy fell unconscious after years of obvious neglect. His emaciated body simply stopped working.

In front of the family's home on Friday, community members lit candles and let balloons fly. But no candle and no balloon could salve their own helplessness.

Now, neighbors and community members are questioning how the alleged child abuse could have gone on for so long without intervention.

"And he was only 19 pounds when he passed away. That's crazy," a concerned area resident said.

Both of the boy's parents have now been charged with manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child. As the community comes to terms with the tragic and lonely life which ended before anyone knew he was there.

Modlin's three other siblings, ages 5, 6 and 7 have been placed in the custody of ACS. They also reportedly exhibit signs of malnourishment.

Prayer services are slated to get underway at 9 a.m. Saturday, and will be followed by a wreath laying ceremony.

ALSO READ | NYPD says migrant children behind several violent crimes near Times Square

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the gang violence in Times Square.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.