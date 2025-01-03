AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Winter storm forecast to hit parts of the Tri-State on Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A monster winter storm will cross the country this weekend but the New York City metro area is likely to only see a glancing blow, AccuWeather says.

The storm is forecast to deliver a far-reaching area of snow and ice across the middle of the country. As much as 30 inches of snow could fall in parts of Kansas, Missouri and Illinois.

The mid-Atlantic will get hit with accumulating snow starting Sunday night into Monday.

Several inches of snow is possible in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Only a coating to an inch is expected in the immediate New York City area. Areas to the north may not see any snow.

Areas south of New York City have the best chance at an inch of more of snow.

If the storm tracks further to the north, the City could see more snow so stay tuned to the Eyewitness News AccuWeather team over the weekend for updates. Check the latest forecast here.

Behind the storm, another blast of Arctic air will impact all of us with highs only around the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

