About 2,800 Bronx residents in the dark after transformer fire knocks out power

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Power has gone out again for about 2,800 Bronx residents after a transformer fire knocked out service Thursday night.According to Con Edison, the outage started just after 8 p.m. and knocked out power for 24 blocks.They say about 2,800 customers were affected within the borders of Adee Avenue, Pelham Parkway North, Bruner Avenue and Laconia Avenue.FDNY officials say they responded to reports of wires sparking in the area of Eastchester Road and East Gun Hill Road in the Bronx.They say the outage started from a transformer fire. Firefighters operated and isolated the source.Citizen App video showed a pitch-black neighborhood and what appears to be a transformer fire.The incident was determined to be an electrical emergency.No injuries were reported.Con Ed had said it expected to have service back up by 11 p.m.Power was restored around 10:45, unfortunately the electricity went out again.Utlity crews remain at the scene.----------