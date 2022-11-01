Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday; check your numbers here

Watch Powerball drawings at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at abc7NY.com/lottery

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers.

The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot.

Monday's winning numbers were: 19, 13, 39, 59, 36 Powerball: 13. The Power Play was 3X.

It is the second largest Powerball jackpot ever, and the fifth largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.

You can watch the Powerball drawing at 11 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, at abc7ny.com/lottery, and on our 24/7 streaming channel.

The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts