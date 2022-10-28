Powerball jackpot jumps to $825 million for Saturday's drawing

Watch Powerball drawings at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at abc7NY.com/lottery

The second largest prize in Powerball history is up for grabs ahead of Saturday's drawing.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's drawing now stands at an estimated $825 million, with a cash value of $410.2 Million.

It is the second largest Powerball jackpot ever.

The jackpot grew to $800 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing.

The game's top prize has been steadily increasing for nearly three months now, since August 3rd.

The reason no one has won the giant prize since August is simply because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so small: approximately one in 292.2 million.

But even if your ticket doesn't match all six jackpot-winning numbers, it could still win something - so check your numbers!

Winning $1 million tickets from Wednesday night's drawing were sold in Orange County, New York and Connecticut.

The biggest lottery jackpot ever was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

