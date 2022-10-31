Powerball jackpot climbs to $1 billion for tonight's drawing

Watch Powerball drawings at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at abc7NY.com/lottery

It is the second largest Powerball jackpot ever, and the fifth largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tonight's Powerball drawing will feature a historic $1 billion jackpot ($497.3 million cash).

You can watch the Powerball drawing at 11 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, at abc7ny.com/lottery, and on our 24/7 streaming channel.

Although no one took home the grand prize Saturday night, you should still check your tickets. Six tickets won a $1 million prize after matching all five white balls drawn.

Saturday's winning numbers were: 40-19-57-31-46 Powerball: 23

One ticket sold in Florida matched all five white balls and increased the prize to $2 million by including the Power Play feature for an additional $1 per play.

In our area, four third prize winning tickets worth $50,000 were purchased in New York.

The prize-winning tickets were purchased at Kai Smart Family Store on 32nd Avenue in Flushing, TM Gas & Food Corp, on Union Turnpike in Flushing, 249th Street Food Mart on Union Turnpike in Bellrose and 7-Eleven on Pine Aire Drive in Bay Shore.

The winning tickets had four matching numbers and the Powerball.

It has been nearly three months since anyone hit all six numbers and took the lottery's top prize, with a $206.9 million jackpot win in Pennsylvania on Aug. 3. Thanks to Powerball's long odds of one in 292.2 million, there have now been 37 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

