Coronavirus News: More PPE headed to Suffolk County

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- A Long Island congressman has helped to secure additional PPE to Suffolk County medical workers free of charge.Republican Representative Lee Zeldin announced that he was able to get the medical equipment after placing a call to the White House.Zeldin is a member of the non-partisan Congressional Coronavirus Task Force and ardent supporter of President Trump.Within the last month the congressman has helped to acquire more than 1.2 million pieces of personal protective equipment for Suffolk County.