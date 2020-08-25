Election Live Updates: First Lady, Trump's children to take stage night 2 of RNC

First Lady Melania Trump, as well as two of Donald Trump's children, will take the stage on Tuesday.
The overall theme of the convention, "Honoring the Great American Story," will highlight "the promise and greatness of America" and Trump's "leadership and what he has planned for the future."
Each night will also have a sub-theme; on Tuesday, it will be "Land of Opportunity".
Speakers on Tuesday:
First lady Melania Trump
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
Abby Johnson, anti-abortion activist
Jason Joyce, Maine lobsterman
Myron Lizer, vice president of the Navajo Nation
Mary Ann Mendoza, an "Angel Mom" whose son was killed by an undocumented immigrant
Megan Pauley
Cris Peterson
John Peterson
Nicholas Sandmann, a student from a Covington, Kentucky, high school who sued news outlets for their coverage of a confrontation between him and a Native American man at the Lincoln Memorial
Eric Trump, the president's son
Tiffany Trump, the president's daughter
First lady Melania Trump to address the nation during RNC
First lady Melania Trump is set to give the marquee address from the Rose Garden. She has focused on anti-bullying initiatives during her tenure in the White House, so she may offer one of the convention's most positive addresses.
Her speech at the 2016 GOP convention, the night she introduced herself to voters, was well-received but was later found to have included lines that were very close to what former first lady Michelle Obama said in her 2008 speech at the Democratic convention. A speechwriter for the Trump Organization took the blame.
Trump says he will nominate Chad Wolf as permanent head of DHS
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will nominate Chad Wolf to be the permanent Secretary of Homeland Security.
Wolf has been acting secretary since November and his tenure has been controversial, most recently in his role carrying out Trump's orders to use federal agents to respond to violent protests in Portland, Oregon.
Tim Scott, Congress's only Black Republican senator, delivers RNC's coveted closing speech on night 1
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott says he is living the American dream and cites "the evolution of the Southern heart" as the reason he, as a Black man, was able to win a primary election against a son of Strom Thurmond.
Scott, the only Black GOP senator, was the closing speaker at the Republican National Convention on Monday. He recounted growing up in a single-parent household and failing out of ninth grade before finding a mentor and becoming a small-business owner.
The senator says any insinuation that America has gone backward is false. He talked about his 2010 primary win against Paul Thurmond, son of the segregationist senator, in a congressional race.
He says, "In an overwhelmingly white district, the voters judged me not on the color of my skin but on the content of my character." He says, "We live in a world that only wants you to believe in the bad news, racially economically and culturally polarizing news."
Scott says America isn't "fully where we want to be." But he says, "I thank God almighty we are not where we used to be."
Trump Jr. name-calls Biden in fiery RNC speech
Donald Trump Jr. is ridiculing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with name-calling in a fiery speech to the televised Republican National Convention.
But more broadly, President Donald Trump's eldest son is painting his father's opponent for the presidency as part of a movement aimed at stripping the nation of its most basic freedoms.
"In the past, both parties believed in the goodness of America," the younger Trump says. "This time, the other party is attacking the very principles on which our nation was founded," citing freedom of thought, speech, religion and the rule of law.
Mocking Biden's past meetings with Chinese leaders as vice president, he calls the Democrat "Beijing Biden" and pokes at his decades in the Snate and previously unsuccessful presidential bids by calling him "The Loch Ness Monster of the swamp."
Haley says 'America is not a racist country'
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is recounting how states like her native South Carolina have rebounded from racist violence, saying, "America is not a racist country."
During the first night of Republicans' national convention, the former South Carolina governor said Monday that, "in much of the Democratic Party, it's now fashionable to say that America is racist."
Referencing the 2015 shooting of nine Bible study attendees by a white man at a historic Black church in Charleston, Haley noted that South Carolina didn't erupt into the violence seen after some shootings of Black Americans in other cities.
