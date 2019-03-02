President Trump speaks to conservatives at CPAC

After a week of distractions and disappointments at home and abroad, President Donald Trump addressed a friendly crowd of conservatives Saturday at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference Saturday at the National Harbor.
The president left his second summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Vietnam this week early without any agreement on denuclearization or sanctions. He also saw headlines from home that his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen painted him on the national stage as a crook.
The president was hoping to recast setbacks for his White House and rally conservatives ahead of his bid to be re-elected in 2020.
It is the Trump's fifth visit to CPAC and his third time speaking at the convention, which attracts big-name Republican lawmakers and conservative commentators.
On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence touted the Trump administration's tax cut bill, anti-abortion stance, and slammed the Democrats' "New Green Deal" and push for Medicare for All.
Before the speech, Trump predicted a "record crowd" would attend on Saturday.
While the president was giving his speech, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was in Brooklyn giving his speech as a 2020 presidential candidate.
