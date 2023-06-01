Happy Pride! 2023 schedule of NYC Pride events

They marked the start of Pride Month at the cathedral in Upper Manhattan.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The start of June marks the beginning of Pride month around the U.S. and some parts of the world, a season intended to celebrate the lives and experiences of LGBTQ+ communities and to protest against attacks on hard-won civil rights gains.

June has been an important month for the LGBTQ+ rights movement since New York City's first Pride march - then dubbed the "Christopher Street Gay Liberation Day" march - on June 28, 1970.

That event marked an act of defiance from the year before, a 1969 uprising at New York City's Stonewall Inn. After a police raid at the gay bar, a crowd partly led by trans women of color channeled their anger to confront authorities. It was a catalyst to what became a global movement for LGBTQ+ rights.

For more than a half-century, the annual marches have been an opportunity to demand action on specific issues such as the AIDS epidemic and same-sex marriage while also serving as a public celebration.

We are your home for the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 25. Watch the broadcast from noon until 3 p.m. on Channel 7 and anywhere you stream ABC7NY.

And be sure to join us Saturday, June 24 for our special as we tell inspiring stories about pride.

NYC Pride schedule of events:

Sat Jun 17

THE RALLY

4:30pm - 154 Christopher Street

Sun Jun 18

THE BRUNCH

11:30am- The Altman Building, 135 W 18th St

Sat Jun 24

YOUTH PRIDE

12:00pm - Venue TBA

Sat Jun 24

TEAZE

2:00pm - Club Lambda BK, 1031 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY

Sun Jun 25

THE MARCH

10am PRESS CONFERENCE - Press Conference Location TBA

Marchers will start from 25th Street and Fifth Avenue, and proceed south on Fifth Avenue before heading west on 8th Street. After crossing Sixth Avenue, the march will continue on Christopher Street passing the Stonewall National Monument, and turn north on Seventh Avenue, before dispersing in Chelsea at 16th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Sun Jun 25

PRIDEFEST

11am to 6pm- 4th Avenue between East 8th Street and East 13th Street

Sun Jun 25

PRIDE ISLAND, Christina Aguilera headliner

2pm to 10pm - Brooklyn Army Terminal, 80 58th St, Brooklyn, NY

Sun Jun 25

BLISS DAYS

2:00pm - The DL, 95 Delancey St

RELATED | Grand Marshals announced for 2023 NYC Pride March

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.