BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) --A priest has died after he was rescued from a serious car crash in New Jersey Sunday morning.
The 81-year-old was pronounced dead Thursday following complications from a heart attack.
Reverend Monsignor Francis R Seymour was found unresponsive after the multi-car crash on Avenue E in Bayonne. Firefighter Ed Skelly was driving nearby when he saw the accident and jumped into action.
He managed to save Seymour's life with the help of Officers Edward Taveras and Michael Kucca.
"No matter how many years you're on the job, whether you're a police or firemen, it just kicked in," Officer Kucca said.
The Bayonne-born Seymour, who formerly worked for the Archdiocese of Newark, had recently celebrated 55 years in the priesthood.
