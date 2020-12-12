Woman charged after striking pedestrians with car during protest in New York City

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- The driver who crashed into a group of protesters in Manhattan late Friday afternoon has been charged by police.

52-year-old Kathleen Casillo, of Queens, is facing a charge of reckless endangerment

The incident happened at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and East 39th Street just after 4 p.m. during a rally in support of immigrants in Murray Hill.

Between 40-50 protesters were in the area at the time of the accident.

RELATED: Pedestrian killed, driver wanted by police in Manhattan hit-and-run

Video shows the woman's car picking up speed and plowing through an intersection.

Seven people were hurt and the vehicle involved was severely damaged.

Their injuries are not considered serious, though some of them were taken to the hospital.

Also, police say a 32-year-old woman who was a part of the demonstration was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of governmental administration after interfering with EMS as they responded to scene.

