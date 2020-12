Woman charged after striking pedestrians with car during protest in New York City

EMBED >More News Videos Indoor dining will stop on Monday due to rising hospital rates in New York City.

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- The driver who crashed into a group of protesters in Manhattan late Friday afternoon has been charged by police.52-year-old Kathleen Casillo, of Queens, is facing a charge of reckless endangermentThe incident happened at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and East 39th Street just after 4 p.m. during a rally in support of immigrants in Murray Hill.Between 40-50 protesters were in the area at the time of the accident.Video shows the woman's car picking up speed and plowing through an intersection.Seven people were hurt and the vehicle involved was severely damaged.Their injuries are not considered serious, though some of them were taken to the hospital.Also, police say a 32-year-old woman who was a part of the demonstration was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of governmental administration after interfering with EMS as they responded to scene.----------