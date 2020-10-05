Bicyclist struck by car during protest in New York City speaks out

The incident was reported just after 7 p.m. Saturday on 25th Street and Fifth Avenue.
At least one witness claims the black SUV accelerated while approaching the bikers. That witness also claims that a passenger in the SUV shouted a racial slur before leaving the scene.
WATCH | Bystander video shows the incident unfold:
One of the victims is a 19-year-old who was riding with her father at the time of the incident. Allison, who did not want to use her last name, spoke out about what happened on Monday.
"I looked back behind me and I could see the car coming right at me and it hit me and just kept going," Allison said.
The other rider who was thrown refused treatment, but Allison was taken to Bellevue Hospital and may have a fractured heel.
Her helmet was scratched and her bike frame was warped.
Just a month ago, another car drove into Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square. Inside that car were counter-protesters who said they were being threatened.
In Saturday's incident, an argument between the driver and protesters apparently preceded the actual impact.
Tom Ella is the managing editor for NYC Protest Coverage on Instagram. He is frustrated that police haven't made any arrests and that the peaceful protests are targeted.
"Where are any of our public officials to speak out against what is truly one of a repeated series of acts of domestic terror," Ella said.
And terrorized is exactly how Allison felt.
"I saw that they were coming for me, it made me terrified of what was going to happen, if I was going to survive," Allison said.
While she is planning to press charges, she says she also won't be riding again. She no longer feels safe, even though she remains committed to the cause.
