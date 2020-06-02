George Floyd

Protests in New Jersey's largest city remain peaceful, calm

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Protests over the death of George Floyd have sparked violence and outrage in cities across the country -- but one big city has remained peaceful.

New Jersey's largest city has seen its share of protests over Floyd's death. On Saturday night, some 12,000 people hit the streets -- but there was very little vandalism.

Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said the city residents made their presence known and told agitators to leave.

The police were commended for being prepared but not aggressive.

The mayor's brother was in the crowd with his street ambassadors to keep an eye on troublemakers.

The city is still digging out from the riots of 1967 when much of the city was set ablaze -- but now it's a much different story. Today many people have pride in their city.

State officials have recognized the locations where things are calm. Now they want to do more to improve police and community relations.

Citing George Floyd's death, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Tuesday the state will update its guidelines governing the use of force by police for the first time in two decades and will move to require a statewide licensing program for all officers.

"To the thousands of New Jerseyans that assembled peacefully this week let me be clear: we hear you, we see you, we respect you, we share your anger and we share your commitment to change," Grewal said during a news conference alongside Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

At least 43 other states require some licensing requirement for officers, Grewal said, adding he wants to bring law enforcement inline with other professions that require licensing, like doctors and lawyers.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC


RELATED STORIES:

Tuesday coverage of the George Floyd protests and looting in NYC
NYPD officers attacked amid looting, violence in Bronx

Video shows dramatic post-looting damage in Bronx

In moving show of support, one of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters
Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral

Multiple police officers injured when protests turned violent in 2 cities

Manhattan stores hit by looters

Calls for change at peaceful George Floyd protests in Brooklyn
Monday coverage of protests and looting in NYC

SoHo like a war zone after looters go on rampage

Search for vandals who spray painted St. Patrick's Cathedral

Mayor de Blasio's daughter arrested during protests in NYC

PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarknew jerseyprotestnypdnew jersey newsvandalismgeorge floydviolencepolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
LIVE: Thousands fill downtown for George Floyd march
Uber, other for-hire vehicles banned during Tuesday curfew
Mother of George Floyd's daughter remembers him as 'good man'
Impact of civil protests, COVID-19 on children's mental health
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uber, other for-hire vehicles banned during Tuesday curfew
Minnesota files civil rights charge vs police in Floyd death
George Floyd's brother announces memorial, march in NYC
7 On Your Side Investigates: Who's behind violent protests?
Mother of George Floyd's daughter remembers him as 'good man'
6 officers charged after students pulled from car near Floyd protest
Former NYPD chief weighs in on city's handling of violence
Show More
NYPD officers attacked amid looting, violence in Bronx
LIVE: Thousands fill downtown for George Floyd march
Protests continue on Long Island; retailers board up stores
Impact of civil protests, COVID-19 on children's mental health
Cuomo criticizes de Blasio, NYPD on NYC looting
More TOP STORIES News