NYC Mayor Adams returns from Puerto Rico as plans for Hurricane Fiona aid ramp up

Johny Fernandez reports from Inwood, where Mayor Eric Adams is expected to discuss his trip to Puerto Rico later this morning.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York lawmakers are calling for more federal aid to help with Puerto Rico's recovery in aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

It comes as New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to discuss his trip to the island - and the Dominican Republic - as relief efforts in the disaster zones get underway.

The need is great, as residents need help with basic life necessities like electricity and fresh water.

Many businesses and hospitals in Puerto Rico are struggling to stay open, relying on generators for power.

Nearly half the island remain the dark after the storm.

Right now there's a team of about 15 people on the island from New York City providing assistance, guidance and recommendations on recovery.

In New York, lawmakers are asking for nearly $4 billion in nutrition assistance and disaster relief and recovery.

The team that traveled with Mayor Adams spoke about how it plans to move forward to help out the island.

"We are going to see and look at the structure there," said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zachary Iscol. "How can we help get power there? Is there a generator we can help work with FEMA or Puerto Rico Emergency Management to expedite getting power up to that hospital?"

"If you make the wrong move here, it could affect not only the power lines but also the soil and create more hazardous conditions," said Jose Torres of the NYC Parks Department.

