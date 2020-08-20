Coronavirus Live Updates: 16 cases linked to New York City wedding, another state now has over 10,000 deaths

"We want to be always acting out of an abundance of caution," de Blasio said. "We saw this with the Sunset Park. We are taking the same approach in Borough Park."
The city has set up rapid point of care testing site at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in nearby Sunset Park on Monday and is directing Borough Park residents there.
Additionally, there are preexisting testing sites in Borough Park: NYC Health + Hospitals 4002 Fort Hamilton, Chai Urgent Care - Boro Park, Kamin Health - Boro Park Urgent Care and ParCare Community-Borough Park.
De Blasio also reported a new low in the percentage of residents who tested positive -- 0.24%. It's the lowest since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in New York City.
Meanwhile, New York state recorded it's twelfth straight day with the percentage of positive tests being under 1%.
UConn students evicted from campus after crowded dorm party
University of Connecticut officials have evicted several students from on-campus housing after learning of a crowded dormitory room party with no mask-wearing or social distancing, which violated the school's coronavirus rules.
School officials notified the campus community of the disciplinary actions and investigations in a letter Tuesday night. Students began returning to campus last Friday, all were tested for the virus and all were supposed to limit their contact with others during their first 14 days back on campus.
Video of the party was posted on social media.
'Hundreds' of FDNY EMS workers could face layoffs, source tells ABC News
As New York City continues to recover from the full impact COVID-19 had on the city, the de Blasio administration is considering laying off "hundreds" of FDNY Emergency Medical Services workers, a source familiar with the possibility told ABC News.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has warned 22,000 city workers could be laid off because of a projected $9 billion shortfall absent federal aid or adjusted borrowing limits.
Manhattan restaurant sues to get liquor license reinstated
A restaurant in Manhattan sued to get its liquor license reinstated after it was suspended due to the restaurant allegedly violating social distancing requirements in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cloister Café filed suit against the New York State Liquor Authority claiming the SLA based the suspension on a video posted to Instagram rather than first-hand accounts, thereby violating due process.
Long Island day camp enters 7th straight week of no COVID-19 cases
There was lots to sing and dance about at a day camp on Long Island which marked its seventh straight week of operations without a camper or staff member contracting COVID-19. Crestwood Country Day Camp in Melville had plenty of safety protocols mixed with plenty of good luck.
Indoor food markets struggle with lack of outdoor dining
Most New York City restaurants are doing their best to survive on outdoor dining, take out and deliveries, but for restaurants based in food markets like Chelsea Market, they have their own set of challenges to overcome.
Florida's coronavirus death toll crosses 10,000
The Florida Department of Health recorded an additional 174 coronavirus-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 10,067. Florida has become one of the worst-hit areas in the United States in recent weeks as COVID-19 infections there rise. The Sunshine State has the fifth highest death toll in the nation.
Iran's coronavirus death toll tops 20,000
Iran has the highest death toll for any Middle East country so far in the pandemic. The announcement came as the Islamic Republic, which has been struggling with both the region's largest outbreak and the highest number of fatalities, went ahead with university entrance exams for over 1 million students. Iran is also preparing for mass Shiite commemorations later this month. Iran suffered the region's first major outbreak, seeing top politicians, health officials and religious leaders in its Shiite theocracy stricken with the virus. It has since struggled to contain the spread of the virus across this nation of 80 million people, initially beating it back only to see it spike again beginning in June.
Concerns about reopening schools during flu season
Gov. Cuomo said opening schools is "risky and problematic" as the beginning of the school year coincides with the beginning of flu season. He said the flu and COVID-19 will stress the state's testing capacity. "You put the flu season on top of COVID, this is a very difficult situation to deal with, and that's going to be the second wave" Cuomo said. "Schools are doing temperature checks on the way in and they're looking for symptomatic children. First, they don't have to be symptomatic; they can be asymptomatic. And second, you're in flu season -- who doesn't have sniffles or a cough?" He said the state is sending a letter to every county health department to ask how are they planning to conduct COVID-19 tests and flu tests simultaneously as labs have already deployed almost all of its testing capacity to COVID-19 testing. "Now how do you do the flu test and the COVID tests at the same time," Cuomo wondered. "We have deployed almost all of our lab capacity to do COVID tests...It will require a reduction on the number of COVID tests or a reduction in the turnaround time on COVID tests. And we already have issues in the turnaround time on the number of COVID test."
NY schools should learn from colleges in reopening, Cuomo says
Gov. Cuomo said schools planning to resume in-person learning must closely watch the colleges that have had to go revert back to remote learning, due to the "failure of the testing and contact tracing operations." He says it emphasizes the importance of local school districts' testing and tracing plans. Cuomo said an outbreak of 130 students on a college would translate to 500 people if it were in a public school, because the students would be spreading the virus to family members. "I want the schools to take this situation into consideration and answer the question, would this have happened in your schools? Could you have caught the spread before it got to 130 students," he said. "And if you can't answer yes, you've got a problem."
