Reopen NYC: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to go on this year -- with changes

The company says the parade will be "re-imagined" similarly to the way the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks were over the summer.
The Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of the biggest traditions nationwide.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said despite the changes, the traditions will still be there.
RELATED | A look back at the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1980
"Some is going to be virtual, there might be some small in-person pieces, spread out pieces, it's not going to look at all of course like how we are used to - but the important thing is the traditions will be kept in some way," de Blasio said.
Macy's says to stay tuned for more details later in the fall.
RELATED | Nutcracker balloon knocks marcher to the ground during 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: