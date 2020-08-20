reopen nyc

Reopen NYC: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to go on this year -- with changes

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will go on this year - but with many changes.

The company says the parade will be "re-imagined" similarly to the way the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks were over the summer.

The Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of the biggest traditions nationwide.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said despite the changes, the traditions will still be there.

"Some is going to be virtual, there might be some small in-person pieces, spread out pieces, it's not going to look at all of course like how we are used to - but the important thing is the traditions will be kept in some way," de Blasio said.

Macy's says to stay tuned for more details later in the fall.

