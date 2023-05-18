WATCH LIVE

Teen girl ejected and killed in horrific car accident in Queens

Thursday, May 18, 2023 4:00AM
A teen girl was killed, and one other injured, after a collision in Queens.

ROCHDALE, Queens (WABC) -- A 14-year-old girl was killed during a car accident in Queens Wednesday evening.

Police say the teen was aboard a red BMW sedan, traveling westbound on N. Conduit, when the male driver of the BMW struck a parked UPS truck.

The 14-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The male operator was transported to Cohen Children's Medical Center in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

