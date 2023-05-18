Teen girl ejected and killed in horrific car accident in Queens

ROCHDALE, Queens (WABC) -- A 14-year-old girl was killed during a car accident in Queens Wednesday evening.
Police say the teen was aboard a red BMW sedan, traveling westbound on N. Conduit, when the male driver of the BMW struck a parked UPS truck.
The 14-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The male operator was transported to Cohen Children's Medical Center in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
