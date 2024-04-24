Pomeranian hit by stray bullet that came through window in Howard Beach

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- An 18-year-old playing with a gun fired shots that went through a Howard Beach neighbor's window and struck her dog.

The neighbor discovered her Pomeranian named Arya bleeding and in discomfort, and a bullet hole in her window, around 9 a.m. Monday.

She brought the dog to the vet, who told her he had been shot. The round pierced the dog's leg and nicked its colon.

Police realized the gunfire came from the home behind her, on Lahn Street, where a woman said she found two bullet holes in the back of her house and concluded her son had likely fired the shots.

He had since fled from the home. Panicked, police say she found two firearms and put them in her freezer. Authorities obtained a search warrant and discovered the weapons on ice.

Detectives arranged the surrender of 18-year-old Joshua Marte late Tuesday and was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

"I didn't mean to hurt anyone," he blurted to detectives, who believe it was an accidental discharge.

Arya made it out of surgery and is back home with its owner.

