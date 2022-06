Two people drown in two separate incidents a few blocks apart in Far Rockaway, Queens

EMBED >More News Videos As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Two people drowned in two separate incidents just blocks from each other in Queens on Friday evening.A 16-year-old girl was pulled from the water on Beach 108th Street in Far Rockaway just after 6 p.m. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.At the same time, a man between the ages of 18 and 20 was removed from the water on Beach 98th Street by NYPD's Harbor Unit and the FDNY.He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.Neither victim has been identified.The drownings come exactly one week after two teens drowned in Howard Beach, Queens The FDNY confirms that five people were pulled in total from the water on Friday. The conditions of the other three people who were rescued are currently unknown.The NYC Parks Department released a statement saying,New York City lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-to 6 p.m.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.