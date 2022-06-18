Two people drown in two separate incidents a few blocks apart in Far Rockaway, Queens

A 16-year-old girl was pulled from the water on Beach 108th Street in Far Rockaway just after 6 p.m. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
At the same time, a man between the ages of 18 and 20 was removed from the water on Beach 98th Street by NYPD's Harbor Unit and the FDNY.
He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Neither victim has been identified.
The drownings come exactly one week after two teens drowned in Howard Beach, Queens.
The FDNY confirms that five people were pulled in total from the water on Friday. The conditions of the other three people who were rescued are currently unknown.
The NYC Parks Department released a statement saying,
"We are heartbroken by these unfortunate deaths. This is a painful reminder that New Yorkers should never enter the water in closed sections of our shoreline, where lifeguards are not present. We implore New Yorkers to only swim in open sections and when lifeguards are on duty."
New York City lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-to 6 p.m.
