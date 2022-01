EMBED >More News Videos Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark vowed that the city would not stop looking until the gunman who shot an 11-month-old girl in the face was caught. N.J Burkett has the latest.

BELLEROSE, Queens (WABC) -- One person died in a house fire in the Bellerose section of Queens.The fire broke out in the home on 88th Avenue at around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.NewsCopter 7 overhead showed the aftermath.A resident was discovered dead by responding firefighters.----------