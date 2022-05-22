35-year-old suspect in custody after breaking into Queens apartment, stabbing man to death

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A man was stabbed to death by a suspect that broke into a second-floor apartment Sunday in Queens.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. at 57th Road in Flushing.

Police said a 35-year-old suspect broke into the second-floor apartment from the balcony.

A couple inside was awaken by the intruder, who stabbed a 35-year-old man multiple times.

He was pronounced dead by police.

The victim's wife then ran out of the apartment for help.

Responding officers saw the suspect climbing down the balcony of the apartment.

The suspect also tried to gain entry to a third-floor apartment by climbing up the balcony, but was not able to get in.
Police used a taser on the man and took him into custody.


They say he may have been under the influence of drugs.

Charges against the suspect are pending.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

