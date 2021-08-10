Firefighters battling rooftop fire in Queens, at least 1 hurt

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10940576" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say three cars were racing on Utica Avenue when a Dodge Charger one jumped the curb, striking the two pedestrians, just after 3 a.m. Monday.

Earth's climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a dangerous level of warming.

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a massive fire on a rooftop in Queens Tuesday.The blaze broke out at a high rise building on 41st Avenue and 74th Street in Elmhurst.Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the top of the building.Officials said the fire started on the roof but spread to the top floor.At least one injury was reported, but further details have not been released.Residents were advised to expect traffic delays and road closures in the area.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.----------