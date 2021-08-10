Firefighters battling rooftop fire in Queens, at least 1 hurt

The blaze broke out at a high rise building on 41st Avenue and 74th Street in Elmhurst.
Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the top of the building.
Officials said the fire started on the roof but spread to the top floor.
At least one injury was reported, but further details have not been released.
ALSO READ | Street racing hit-and run crash leaves woman dead, man hurt in Brooklyn, police say
Residents were advised to expect traffic delays and road closures in the area.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
RELATED | Earth warming likely to pass limit set by international leaders
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip