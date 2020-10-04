Coronavirus News: Queens karaoke bar ordered to shut down over COVID violations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6584432" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nearly 300 people celebrated, without being socially distant at a wedding reception in Queens on Friday night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6292604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A karaoke bar in Queens has now been ordered to shut down over COVID violations.Authorities say deputies saw patrons leaving the Platinum Lounge in Flushing through a nearby junkyard.About 40 people were found inside - many not wearing masks. There were also many people sitting at the bar with drinks and no food.The bar does not have a liquor license.The Platinum Lounge is the city's fifth karaoke bar to close of COVID violations in under a month.