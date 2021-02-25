78-year-old woman killed with machete in Queens Village home

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Investigators put up posters Thursday morning, hunting for clues in the death of a 78-year-old woman.

Maria Diaz was killed in her own home above a deli in Queens Village.

"I saw the police come around here and they closed blocks here, I say what's going on, what happened?" said Muhammad Barak, owner of Steam Grill.

The victim's daughter got worried when she hadn't heard from her mother.

So, she went to check on her at her home on Hillside Avenue after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

When the daughter arrived, she found her mother dead.

Barak who just opened a grill five months ago, two doors down, said he was shocked to hear of the murder.

"This is closed here. I'm new business, everything goes down," Barak said.

Police say it appears the victim was slashed in the back of the head.

Detectives found a machete in the second-floor back bedroom near Ms. Ruiz's body.
There were no obvious signs of a break-in and It doesn't look like anything was stolen.

Detectives are interviewing family members and investigating the possibility she knew the killer.

"It's not good. This is a nice neighborhood," said Deoall Ramdat, a neighbor. "I've never seen this happen. I've lived here 7 years."

