Nearly 150 people busted at unlicensed club inside Queens warehouse

03/06/21 @ 0140 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down unlicensed bar/club inside warehouse @ 11-33 Irving Ave, Queens, 142+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, health code violations, blocked egress, no certificate of occupancy, 3 charged with various misdemeanors. pic.twitter.com/L51Tb8Sdeb — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) March 6, 2021

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Police busted nearly 150 people at a party in an unlicensed club inside a warehouse in Queens on Saturday.Around 1:40 a.m. deputy sheriffs found a large group of people inside the warehouse, located on 11-33 Irving Ave. in Ridgewood.The occupants were in violation of emergency orders, and the club had no liquor license as well as various health code violations, a blocked entrance, and no certificate of occupancy.Three people were charged with various misdemeanors.Last weekend, over 750 people were busted at illegal parties across New York City ----------