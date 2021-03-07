Nearly 150 people busted at unlicensed club inside Queens warehouse

Around 1:40 a.m. deputy sheriffs found a large group of people inside the warehouse, located on 11-33 Irving Ave. in Ridgewood.
03/06/21 @ 0140 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down unlicensed bar/club inside warehouse @ 11-33 Irving Ave, Queens, 142+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, health code violations, blocked egress, no certificate of occupancy, 3 charged with various misdemeanors. pic.twitter.com/L51Tb8Sdeb— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) March 6, 2021
The occupants were in violation of emergency orders, and the club had no liquor license as well as various health code violations, a blocked entrance, and no certificate of occupancy.
Three people were charged with various misdemeanors.
Last weekend, over 750 people were busted at illegal parties across New York City.
