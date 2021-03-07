coronavirus new york city

Nearly 150 people busted at unlicensed club inside Queens warehouse

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Police busted nearly 150 people at a party in an unlicensed club inside a warehouse in Queens on Saturday.

Around 1:40 a.m. deputy sheriffs found a large group of people inside the warehouse, located on 11-33 Irving Ave. in Ridgewood.



The occupants were in violation of emergency orders, and the club had no liquor license as well as various health code violations, a blocked entrance, and no certificate of occupancy.

Three people were charged with various misdemeanors.

Last weekend, over 750 people were busted at illegal parties across New York City.
