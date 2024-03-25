Queens borough president to allocate $1.5M for street safety improvements after deadly crashes

QUEENS (WABC) -- There is a push for more pedestrian safety in Queens, following several recent deadly accidents in the borough.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards says he will allocate $1.5 million for street safety improvements in the borough.

This will include funding for Astoria Boulevard for upgrades such as curb extensions, new crosswalks, and left turn bays.

Richards will also push for state lawmakers to pass Sammy's law, to lower the speed limit in New York City to 20 miles per hour on some streets.

They also want more scramble crosswalks, which stop traffic coming from all directions. That allows pedestrians to cross in every direction at the same time.

