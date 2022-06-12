Suspect arrested in connection to 2 separate stabbings on 7 train in Queens

By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police have arrested a suspect wanted in two subway stabbings that happened a few stops apart on the 7 train in Queens.

Donny Ubiera, 32, was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The Queens resident was wanted in two separate attacks on subway trains in Queens.

In the first attack, the victim was stabbed at random shortly before 9 a.m. Friday on a train at the Queensboro Plaza station in Long Island City. The victim was cut in the face, but was not seriously hurt.

In the second attack, a man was slashed in the neck 7:20 a.m. Saturday on the 7 line platform at the Jackson Heights/Roosevelt Avenue station, according to police.

The 55-year-old said the attack was unprovoked.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.



Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

