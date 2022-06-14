Emotional vigil held to remember two teens who drowned while swimming in Jamaica Bay

A vigil was held near where the two 13-year-olds went into the water in Jamaica Bay.
Friends and family gathered to mourn together and release balloons.
The mother of one of the victims, Daniel Persaud, spoke about her son.
The other teen was identified as Ryan Wong, 13.
Officials say the teens, along with some others, cut class on Friday and went to the water.
There were no lifeguards around, but the section of Jamaica Bay where the drownings happened is federal land.
