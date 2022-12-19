2 hurt in smoky fire at home in Queens Village

The fire started before 7:30 a.m. Monday on the first floor of a home on 216th street in Queens Village. Ken Rosato has details.

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a smoky house fire Monday morning in Queens.

The fire started before 7:30 a.m. Monday on the first floor of a home on 216th street in Queens Village.

It quickly went to two alarms.

Video from the Citizen app showed thick smoke engulfing a portion of the block.

Firefighters say two people suffered minor injuries.

There was immediate word what sparked the blaze.

