Expectant New Jersey mother becomes newlywed while in labor

Racquel Bruno, of East Brunswick, was preparing for her wedding when her water broke less than an hour before the ceremony.
The couple still wanted to be married before the arrival of the baby, and with the help of a quick-thinking resident at Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, they got their wish.
Nadia Aurora went online to get her license to marry and performed the ceremony while Bruno was in labor.
Bruno gave birth to a 5 pound 5-ounce baby girl Monday at 4:16 p.m.
