birth

Expectant New Jersey mother becomes newlywed while in labor

By Katherine Lavacca
EMBED <>More Videos

Expecting mother becomes newlywed while in labor

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An expectant mother from New Jersey became a newlywed while in labor Sunday.

Racquel Bruno, of East Brunswick, was preparing for her wedding when her water broke less than an hour before the ceremony.

The couple still wanted to be married before the arrival of the baby, and with the help of a quick-thinking resident at Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, they got their wish.



Nadia Aurora went online to get her license to marry and performed the ceremony while Bruno was in labor.

Bruno gave birth to a 5 pound 5-ounce baby girl Monday at 4:16 p.m.



ALSO READ | Election Day: All eyes on NYC mayor, NJ governor races ; What to know
EMBED More News Videos

Candidates for New York City mayor and New Jersey governor made a last-ditch effort Monday to reach voters ahead of tomorrow's election.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinghackensackbergen countybirthbabyhospitalmarriagewedding
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIRTH
Triplets go home from hospital after weeks in NICU
Candace McCowan gives birth to baby boy
Twins joined at the head are separated after 12-hour surgery
Officers arrive to help deliver baby in nick of time
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News