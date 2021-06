Rally to support Queens fire victims set to be evicted from hotel residences

EMBED >More News Videos For Kaylee Harris, working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic offered a unique opportunity to explore her gender identity in a safe place and eventually begin gender-affirming hormone treatment.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A rally is being held in Queens to support the families forced out of their homes by a massive fire.500 people are now scattered throughout the city trying to piece their lives back together after the devastating fire that burned through their Jackson Heights building in April The eight-alarm fire injured 21 people, including 16 firefighters.The fire was caused by an overloaded power strip , and it spread quickly because the door to the fire apartment was not shut as the residents fled the flames.They're set to be evicted from hotels on the 20th which is Father's Day. It's also one week before the school year ends for New York City Public School students.The Tenants Association will be joined by lawmakers and community activists as they call for a hotel extension and more housing options.----------