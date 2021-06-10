Rally to support Queens fire victims set to be evicted from hotel residences

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Rally to support Queens fire victims from being evicted from hotels

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A rally is being held in Queens to support the families forced out of their homes by a massive fire.

500 people are now scattered throughout the city trying to piece their lives back together after the devastating fire that burned through their Jackson Heights building in April.

The eight-alarm fire injured 21 people, including 16 firefighters.

The fire was caused by an overloaded power strip, and it spread quickly because the door to the fire apartment was not shut as the residents fled the flames.



They're set to be evicted from hotels on the 20th which is Father's Day. It's also one week before the school year ends for New York City Public School students.

The Tenants Association will be joined by lawmakers and community activists as they call for a hotel extension and more housing options.

ALSO READ | How pandemic restrictions gave Kaylee Harris the chance to explore her gender identity
EMBED More News Videos

For Kaylee Harris, working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic offered a unique opportunity to explore her gender identity in a safe place and eventually begin gender-affirming hormone treatment.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensjackson heightsnew york citybuilding firefireapartment fire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
US experiences 1st solar eclipse since 2017 this morning
Man fatally shot outside high-end Dream Hotel in Chelsea
Bear found stuck on power pole in southern Arizona
AccuWeather: Partly sunny, less humid
TSA warns of staffing shortages at more than 100 airports
Man dies after being struck by lightning on NJ golf course
COVID Updates: US to donate 500 million Pfizer doses to lowest-income nations
Show More
Gunman yells 'Yo' at victim before shooting him in butt
12 people, including cops, injured in chemical incident in NYC
New video bolsters theory of human error in MTA bus crash
Suspect in 10-year-old boy's fatal shooting faces judge
Up to $300 paid 6 times to US families: Here's when money arrives
More TOP STORIES News