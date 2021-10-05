disney+ streaming service

Randall Park talks 'Doogie Kamealoha,' teases whether Jimmy Woo will return to MCU

The actor loved guest-starring in and directing the Disney+ series... but didn't have the best of luck under the Hawaiian sun.
By Andrea Lans
EMBED <>More Videos

Randall Park guest stars, directs 'Doogie Kamealoha'

Randall Park is paging in as Dr. Choi, comically nicknamed "Dr. Name Dropper," in the Disney+ series "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." The actor is guest-starring in two episodes as the chief of staff at the hospital where Lahela (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) works and stepped behind the camera to direct the show's fifth episode, "Dunk Cost."

"I love the entire show. I think the show is so special and just being a part of that is pretty cool," Park said. "And to play a character that's kind of silly, that's always fun for me."

Park reunited with some of his "Fresh Off the Boat" family while filming the show, including executive producers Kourtney Kang and Melvin Mar and actress Kathleen Rose Perkins, who guest-starred on the ABC sitcom.

RELATED | Disney+ series 'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.' puts a modern spin on beloved medical drama
EMBED More News Videos

The cast and creator of "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." talk to On The Red Carpet about their new Disney+ show.



Like his nickname suggests, Dr. Choi can't get through a conversation without name-dropping his celebrity friends. One of those pals happens to be Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who appears on the fourth episode of the series.

"That's my era. When I was a kid, I watched Magic. I watched the Showtime Lakers," Park said.

But Park didn't have the best of luck filming his own basketball scenes in the fifth episode.

"I got burned, literally, by the sun!" Park laughed. "I think I was just having so much fun. By the end of the day, I was beet red."

Park sparked a fan frenzy earlier this year by reprising his role as FBI agent Jimmy Woo in Marvel Studios' "WandaVision" (his character previously appeared in "Ant-Man and the Wasp"). Now with Phase Four in full swing, will we be seeing Woo again?

"I think he will be coming back at some point, but I can't guarantee that," Park teased.

When asked if he would agree to doing his own Marvel spinoff, Park said it would be a "no-brainer."

"That would be a blast. I just love playing the character," Park added. "I love the fact that he is such a sweet person. I think the world needs more of that."

"Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes releasing Wednesdays.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritytelevisionactormarveldisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Here's when you can stream Disney's new Star Wars series
What to watch this October: new shows, Halloween programming
'Shang-Chi' to make streaming premiere on Disney+ Day
Disney+ Hallowstream 2021: See the full lineup
TOP STORIES
FBI raids NYPD's sergeants union headquarters, union chief's home
Suspect arrested in case of woman pushed into subway train
NYC doorman, others charged with trafficking guns from Tennessee
3 women in Carmine's assault incident arraigned on charges
Man, woman and child steal 3 parakeets from NJ pet store
COVID NY: Northwell Health's new PCR tests could be a game changer
NYC mayoral race heats up with 4 weeks to go until Election Day
Show More
Man charged in violent carjacking attempt in NJ
NJ leaders secure millions in loan forgiveness for towns in debt
New concerns raised over NYC's outdoor dining structures
Saquon Barkley featured on a variant cover of the new Black Panther...
AccuWeather: Breaks of sun
More TOP STORIES News