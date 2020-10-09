reopen ny

Random COVID testing starts today in NYC schools

COVID-19 clusters have been reported in Brooklyn and Queens in New York City as well as Rockland, Orange, Nassau and Binghamton counties in New York
By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Random monthly testing in New York City's public schools begins Friday.

Between 10%-20% of the students and staff at each public school are part of the "medical monitoring" program city officials agreed to with the teacher's union to open school buildings.

Parents or guardians of students under 18 must give written consent before kids are tested in schools. "All families should participate," Mayor de Blasio said.

RELATED: Classrooms shut down in NYC COVID zones, parents up in arms
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest on the hostile backlash over New York's new COVID restrictions.



Parents and guardians will receive the test results for their child and can give their consent online.

The mayor has been urging parents to sign and return the consent forms, even allowing them to fill it out online this week.

The testing program starts today in about 50 schools city schools citywide and ramps up from there.

Separately, the city must start a weekly testing program in 308 yellow zone schools, as mandated by the state. The city will begin working with the state today on setting up that program, expected to be in place by next Friday.

Cuomo has called on school districts in areas where case numbers are rising to increase testing in schools.

RELATED | Fiery protest in Brooklyn amid Cuomo's call for new restrictions
EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus pandemic hit another fever pitch in Borough Park, Brooklyn overnight. As state and local officials work to crack down on COVID clusters, they are getting some push



The new restrictions in COVID-19 hot spots announced earlier this week mean more schools are closing across New York City.

Thirty-three more public schools in 61 buildings closed on Thursday because they are in coronavirus cluster zones designed by state health officials. Those closures were announced just 12 hours before school was to begin.

Click here to view the cluster maps if using the mobile app


Rules in the red area:



-Houses of worship - 25% capacity, 10 people maximum
-Mass gatherings prohibited
-Nonessential businesses closed
-Takeout dining only
-Schools closed

Rules in the orange area:



-Houses of worship - 33% capacity, 25 people maximum
-Mass gatherings - 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses - Closing high risk nonessential business such as gyms and personal care
-Outdoor dining only with 4 person max per table
- Schools: remote learning only

Rules in the yellow area



-Houses of worship -50% capacity
-Mass gatherings - 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses open
-Indoor and outdoor dining
-Schools - Mandatory weekly testing of students/teachers/staff for in-person classes. Testing will start next week.

EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new rules to help fight COVID clusters, including closing nonessential businesses in the main and surrounding areas of a hot spot.









Click here find out if you are in a COVID hot spot and what new restrictions apply.

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.





MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyorange countynassau countysuffolk countynew york cityback to schoolmedicalabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomo
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
Restrictions begin in COVID cluster zones in NYC, NY
More classrooms shut down in COVID zones, parents up in arms
No sitting on Santa's lap this year due to COVID-19
COVID Updates: Tensions rise as virus cases surge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
Restrictions begin in COVID cluster zones in NYC, NY
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
NYPD: Man killed by police fired at least 4 times at officers
AccuWeather: Beautiful October day
Arrest made after street vendor dies following fight
Lawsuits filed over new NY COVID restrictions
Show More
Virtual Ruck Challenge aims to raise money for veterans
NYPD sees uptick of suspected COVID-19 cases in October
Rally held for 71-year-old man, dog beaten with bat, golf club
No sitting on Santa's lap this year due to COVID-19
Macaulay Caulkin shares face-covering PSA in 'Home Alone' mask
More TOP STORIES News