Rat City: NYC officials hope to send the rats packing as Mayor Adams signs 'Rat Action Plan'

The unofficial mascot of New York City is no longer welcome.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The unofficial mascot of New York City is no longer welcome.

Mayor Eric Adams will sign the 'Rat Action Plan' at the sanitation department in SoHo Friday as the next step in eradicating the residential rodents.

The bills would require the health department to issue an annual public report on rat mitigation efforts.

"The war with rats has been a long one and we've been losing for a very long time now," New York City Councilmember Chi Ossé said.

Buildings deemed to have rat problems would need to use special rodent-proof garbage bins and new large construction projects will need to staff an exterminator.

"What we're trying to do is shut down the all-night, all-you-can-eat rat buffet," Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

The city says rat sightings are up 142% since before the pandemic.

"People are not going to want to live here, they're not going to want to work here or visit her if they're seeing rats all the time," New York City Councilmember Erik Bottcher said.

This new series of bills is part of a larger sanitation department plan to make the city cleaner.

Meanwhile, there are two other pilot rat mitigation programs being implemented. Starting next year, 8 p.m. will be the new time residential and commercial garbage can be placed on the curb, reducing the length of time rats can feast on trash.

And then there's the Clean Curb program, which places rodent-proof bins in test locations in all five boroughs.

MORE NEWS: Rat City could be a thing of the past when new trash rule goes into effect

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip