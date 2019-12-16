Raw sewage leaks into Hudson River after pipe ruptures in Westchester County

OSSINING, New York (WABC) -- Emergency repairs are underway in Westchester County after a broken waste water pipe caused raw sewage to seep into the Hudson River.

The break happened on Kemeys Avenue in Ossining and was discovered Sunday morning.

Officials said about 30,000 gallons of raw sewage was flowing into the river every hour.

Trucks have been working to stop as much sewage as possible from reaching the river.

