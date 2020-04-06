coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Realtors relying on virtual tours to sell houses in NY, NJ

A sign outside a home in the Bay Area that says "Sale Pending." (KGO-TV)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- From the safety of their own homes, potential buyers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic can roam through popular virtual online tours of houses in all parts of the Tri-State area, waiting for the day when they can see the houses in person.

"We can do nothing with real estate," said Cynthia Lippolis, an owner-broker. "It's a stay at home mandate."

First deemed as non-essential, New York real estate brokerage activities have recently changed. Now some of it is considered as essential, including residential and commercial showings, home inspections and residential appraisers.

"When somebody does have to see a property in person it should be done with every precaution that is out there," said Gail Fattizzi, President of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors.

Fattizzi says she is urging her 11,000 members in five counties to use extreme caution with the new rules that are very specific.

"It's not an open door for agents to go back out and resume business as normal. That's not at all the intention of this change," Fattizzi said.

In New Jersey, the governor's directive states, "Individual appointments to view real estate with realtors by individuals or families shall be considered essential retail business. Open houses are still considered impermissible gatherings."

New Jersey realtors encourage the use of virtual tools such as FaceTime for showings.

Still, the real estate market for the most part has been shut down just as many were expecting a robust season.

"Once we found out how dangerous this was we put a lid on everything," Cynthia Lippolis said. "When the state stopped us from working. No more showings, no more open houses."

Cynthia Lippolis is owner-broker of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices River Towns Real Estate along with her husband Joe, an associate broker who shut down their offices.

"We shut our office on Friday of that week and started to prepare for what is the reality now where people would be working out of their house," Joe Lippolis said.

In their market in northern Westchester and Putnam counties, some prospective sellers couldn't get their virtual tours online.

"Now they are all at a standstill. The sellers and rightfully so are quite nervous as to what's going to happen because the economy has changed as to whether or not these homes are going to sell quickly as they anticipated," Cynthia Lippolis said.

They are keeping in touch with their buyers, many from the city. And even with some homes vacant?

"We are erring on the side of caution. The state is asking us not to, so we are not going to do it," Lippolis said.

They'll wait until it has been determined to be safe for realtor, buyer, and seller.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatenew yorknew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carereal estatevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
LIVE: Murphy holds COVID-19 update as death toll tops 1,000
NJ restaurant giving 100% take-out proceeds back to employees
Meadowlands field medical center opens in COVID-19 battle
Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun dies from COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Murphy holds COVID-19 update as death toll tops 1,000
4,700 deaths, Cuomo says possible flattening of curve
29,000 cases of coronavirus on Long Island with 580 deaths
Nurse at Long Island hospital dies from COVID-19
NJ woman gives birth at home after hospital misunderstanding
NYC faces difficult options as death toll rises
Social distancing to be enforced in Nassau County epicenter
Show More
Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun dies from COVID-19
NYC hospital transitioning to coronavirus-only patients
Passover Seders going digital during coronavirus pandemic
NYC hospitals nearing capacity with coronavirus patients
As apex nears, ventilators in short supply
More TOP STORIES News