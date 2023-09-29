Neighborhood Eats: Meet the private chefs on tour with the Red Hot Chili Peppers

In this week's Neighborhood Eats, Shirleen goes behind the scenes with the private chefs on tour with the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

This dynamic chef duo sat down with Shirleen to talk about what it's like being on tour with the band.

Chef Corrina Becker is the band's personal and tour chef.

"I started making chocolate and I sold it at a local grocery store in Los Angeles called Erewhon," said Becker. "Then the guys found it through friends and just through knowing them, and they decided to take some on tour, but I didn't start cooking for them for a long time."

When it comes to each band member, each one has a different, specific diet they stick to.

"When people ask me what do you cook? What do they like? Or what's your specialty? I often say my specialty is listening. Food is so personal. So you there's no blanket statement. What's good for one person is good for everybody. Food is our first medicine or it is our first poison," said Becker.

Chef Tanya Collyer works for the band through the UK-based tour catering company called Rockpool. Tanya has worked with many other bands - from Florence and the Machine to Pink - to name a few.

Tanya explained how far the industry has come in terms of a healthier diet and lifestyle.

"People now in the Rock and Roll industry, are focusing more on - not only what they eat - but their habits," said Collyer. "It's all health driven these days is more centered on health. Whereas, 20 years ago, it was definitely not centered on health."

When Shirleen met with Tayna and Corrina, they were gearing up for the band's performance at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City. Being in the middle of Manhattan, presented it's own set of challenges. But nothing they aren't used to on the road.

"The festival doesn't really have a place for us to set up a full kitchen. So normally we travel with huge road cases of in-pantry items. And this festival has a very limited space. So tomorrow we're going to be just cooking a very simple meal. And we're not doing a full day of cooking like normal. So that is the number one challenge of touring. As you don't know there are so many variables, so many unknowns. And you really, really truly have to be very resourceful and willing to pivot," said Becker.

To give Shirleen a sense of their day, the chefs took her shopping at Citarella on the Upper West Side.

After gathering their grocery items, they did a short demo of preparing a favorite recipe of the band - Romesco dressing.

Romesco, a la Coco

1 roasted red bell pepper

1 clove garlic, rough chop

1 cup slivered almonds, toasted

1 cup tomato puree or 1 TBSP paste

2 TBSP parsley, chopped

2 TBSP sherry vinegar

1 tsp Zanzibar Curry

1 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Pulse first 8 ingredients in a food processor until very finely chopped. With Motor running, slowly add the olive oil. Process until smooth. If you prefer a less uniform texture, keep some oil to the side and stir in with a spoon. Season with salt and pepper.

Pairs well with fish, egg dishes, rice bowls. Use any nut you enjoy the flavor of.

Spice Mountain, of London, makes a blend called Zanzibar curry, but your favorite curry will do here.

Try it with Maldon or another flake salt brand.

So what's after life on tour?

Tanya hopes to open a restaurant one day, while Corrina is working on a cookbook.

