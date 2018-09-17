Hundreds of protesters are expected to gather Monday night for a vigil in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, to protest the sacrificial use of chickens during a religious ritual called Kaporos.It dates back to biblical times, and among the ultra-orthodox Jewish community, the ritual is performed yearly in the days leading up to Yom Kippur for the atonement of sins.Kaporos is performed by swinging a chicken around one's head three times while reciting a prayer that asks God to transfer the participant's sins to the bird, then slitting the chicken's throat.David Pollock, of the Jewish Community Relations Council, said even among the Jewish community, there is not consensus around the ritual.Protesters argue the ritual is inhumane and also violates more than a dozen health and safety codes New York City officials fail to enforce.Despite challenges in court, judges have upheld the city's ability to use discretion in enforcing health and safety laws as it relates to the ceremony."Key here is that we have not found Kaporos to be a significant public health threat," NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene press secretary Christopher Miller wrote in a statement. "Our surveillance has shown no increase in illness in the area. Further, this ritual is an important practice for some Orthodox Jews."While protesters continue to pursue this issue in court, this year they also utilized an agricultural law to enter private properties where the chickens are being held in cages by the dozens and to provide them food and water.That law prohibits anyone from denying animals food and water for over 12 hours."We are only here for the chickens, to alleviate their pain and suffering as much as we possibly can, until city agencies step up and enforce the laws that already exist," activist Jill Carnegie said.Carnegie and other protesters met resistance from leaders in the ultra-orthodox Jewish communities, who accused them of trespassing.On Friday, the NYPD came out to one protest in Borough Park, following reports of trespassing.The NYPD declined to press charges and allowed the protesters to continue attempting to provide food and water to the chickens.----------